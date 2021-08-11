Piper Sandler Weighs in on Itron, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Itron stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,751 shares of company stock valued at $558,555 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

