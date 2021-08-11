Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after acquiring an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

PLNT stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.