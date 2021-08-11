Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $160,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $54,168,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 398.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,484 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,077 shares of company stock worth $20,549,684. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $484.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.11. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.