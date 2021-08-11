Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

PBPB opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

