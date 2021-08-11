Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POW. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.
Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.65. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.95 and a 12-month high of C$42.20.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
