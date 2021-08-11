Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POW. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.65. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.95 and a 12-month high of C$42.20.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

