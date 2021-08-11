Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Achieves Market Cap of $761,073.45

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $761,073.45 and approximately $30,939.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00008341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

