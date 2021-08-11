Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%.

Shares of Precigen stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 1,876,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,416. Precigen has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,398,239 shares in the company, valued at $184,787,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,431,747 shares of company stock worth $16,688,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precigen stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Precigen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

