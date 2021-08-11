Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $437.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.53 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

