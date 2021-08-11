Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,615,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,731. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.22. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ICAP boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.