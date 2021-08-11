Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

NYSEARCA:GVIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,146. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $102.96.

