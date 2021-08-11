Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $277,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $4,557,131.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,641 shares of company stock worth $73,944,765 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 12,231,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769,855. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.48 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

