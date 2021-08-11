Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $941,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. 468,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,496. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.