Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $587.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

