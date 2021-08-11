Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 2,247 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NBR stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

