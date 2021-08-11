Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 42,000 Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sintx Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SINT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SINT opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

