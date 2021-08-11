Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Knoll were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth about $524,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 8.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,668,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

