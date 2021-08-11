Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,522 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of iBio worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iBio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,693 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in iBio during the first quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 35.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 879,791 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iBio by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iBio by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 17.67. iBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. Research analysts forecast that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

