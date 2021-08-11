Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

