Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $272,000 Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,940,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The company has a market cap of $752.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.83. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

