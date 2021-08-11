Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $218,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 92.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $646.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.