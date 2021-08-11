Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 196.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Calyxt worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

