Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,942 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Vector Group worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4,129.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

