Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE LW opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.84. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.