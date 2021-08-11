Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $113,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

