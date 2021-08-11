Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

