Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.