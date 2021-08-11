Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 274,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 94,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

