Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.09. 5,294,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,191. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $323.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

