ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $313.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.