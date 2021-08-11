Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

PVBC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Provident Bancorp worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

PVBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.