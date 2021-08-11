Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.00

Shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 1138168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £532.42 million and a P/E ratio of 20.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Prs Reit Company Profile (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

