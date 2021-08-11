Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

PRU traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,421. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.