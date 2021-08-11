Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,466 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,489.50 ($19.46). 4,787,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,409.67. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market capitalization of £38.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33.

In related news, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,027 shares of company stock worth $10,006,412.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

