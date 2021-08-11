PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUBM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

PUBM opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 73.41.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $33,133,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $13,663,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PubMatic by 59.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

