Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $45.82.

PLSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

