Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Announces Earnings Results

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.