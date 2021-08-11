Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.89 or 0.00023606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $10,402.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152535 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.22 or 0.99746790 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00842530 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
About Q DAO Governance token v1.0
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading
