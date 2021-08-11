Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after buying an additional 698,147 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

