Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,024,704 shares of company stock valued at $119,009,221. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.