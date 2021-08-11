Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issued By DA Davidson

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Funko stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,286,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,382,354 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,053. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

