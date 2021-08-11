Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issued By Truist Securiti

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MGPI opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,967 shares of company stock valued at $485,749. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

