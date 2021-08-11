Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SciPlay Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 47.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 21.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

