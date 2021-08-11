Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Issued By Truist Securiti

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

NYSE SITE opened at $194.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.45. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

