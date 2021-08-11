Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

AKAM stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

