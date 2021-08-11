Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amedisys, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.58.

Amedisys stock opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $190.33 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after buying an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

