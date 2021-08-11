Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Issued By William Blair

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

ELAN opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 80,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after buying an additional 148,049 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

