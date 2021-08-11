Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nikola Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nikola in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

