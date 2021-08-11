Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Reduced by Analyst

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

