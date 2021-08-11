Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of BLL opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

