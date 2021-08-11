Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNTY. TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $414.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 653,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 515,874 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 658.8% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 513,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 58.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

